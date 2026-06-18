In April 2026, an autonomous AI agent in San Francisco was given a three-year commercial lease, a business bank account with $100,000 and a single directive: make a profit. Without human direction or intervention, it opened a store, designed the brand’s aesthetic, purchased inventory, decorated with its own AI-generated art and hired human staff (a move later ratified by a human).

The company behind it, Andon Labs, built the agent as an experiment in autonomous retail. But when the agent made operational errors, attempting to hire a painter in Afghanistan due to a botched vendor form and failing to schedule staff for opening day, there was no governance document, no designated principal and no clear liability chain. This experiment serves as a stark warning for the modern enterprise. As companies deploy agentic AI to handle supply chains, customer service and procurement, they risk encountering these same systemic failures on a multi-million-dollar scale.

There is a common misconception that society must wait for regulatory bodies to invent entirely new legal systems to govern AI. In reality, the legal frameworks we need have existed for centuries. The challenge is not writing new laws; it's creatively and defensively applying the established principles of agency law to our digital reality. When an AI agent interacts with vendors, customers or partners, the law views that agent through the lens of representation. If your agent agrees to an unfavorable pricing tier, violates a data boundary or hallucinates a discount, you bear the cost.

To safely scale agentic systems, organizations need a simple, defensible governance framework. Where existing security frameworks address the technical governance of AI, we must now govern what the agent is legally authorized to commit the enterprise to. To meet this challenge, Thoughtworks has developed the Agentic Scope of Authority Framework, a comprehensive blueprint designed to establish well-defined boundaries for AI agents, ensuring they operate safely, legally and strictly within their intended mandates.