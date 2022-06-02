Data mesh for life sciences

Today’s top data demand: Interoperability

Right now, the biggest barrier standing between life sciences organizations and their vision of deeply connected, intelligent operations that span the value chain is data interoperability. Interoperability is the ultimate goal and spans both domains within the organization and external partners including contract research and manufacturing organizations, and syndicated data providers.

A lot of the data used by teams across life sciences organizations is relevant and valuable to other internal and external teams too. For example, data generated during research and development directly feeds into clinical trials, and contains vital insights for the commercial teams that will market and sell the drugs.

A key example of the need for interoperability is the new set of standards coming out from the FDA and EMA around the Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP). These new regulatory standards involve the unique identification of medicinal products in the context of pharmacovigilance and the safety of medications. This includes data from across the value chain and ultimately requires companies to be able to identify and describe medicinal products with consistent documentation and terminologies. With over 1500 attributes required for compliance (most of which are contained in unstructured data sets), this presents a major opportunity for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to embark on their journey towards interoperability.

But right now, interoperability is certainly not the standard across the industry. Often, each of the teams across the life sciences value chain has their own systems and storage mechanisms, which leads to data either getting permanently trapped in domain-specific silos or ends up stored in formats that aren’t interoperable with the systems used by other teams. Organizations understand the value that’s trapped within that data, but without the right architecture and operating model, they can’t unlock it. In order to achieve interoperability, there is a trade off. Many parts of the organization (e.g., R&D, Clinical) may lose some autonomy, but the entire organization gains interoperability.

That’s where the domain-oriented design of the data mesh becomes extremely valuable for life sciences organizations. Within a data mesh, each domain creates and curates its own data products that meet its unique needs. But crucially, everyone else across the organization is also free to access those data products, and repurpose them to meet their own unique requirements.

Data mesh, especially the principle of federated computation governance, enables the seamless interoperability of all kinds of data sets. Each data product is owned by the domain team closest to it, which puts them in total control of how it’s created, while simultaneously giving every other domain access to it. It enables interoperability, without demanding compromise from any specific domain.