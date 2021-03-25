data-mesh-for-healthcare

Healthcare is at an analytics scalability crossroad

When it comes to healthcare, data analytics isn’t just a ‘nice to have’, it can dramatically improve patient outcomes. Back in 2014, a data infrastructure solution called health data interchanges (HIE) was accessed only 2.4% of the time but those patients who had their providers examine their previous health data were 30% less likely to end up in the hospital. What’s more, the healthcare network in question saw an annual savings of $357,000. The Future Value of that savings, in 2014, from 2014 to 2020, is a remarkable $2.8M.

But even with that financial ROI, fast forward to February, 2020, six years later — it still took the COVID-19 coronavirus to cause HIE services use to triple as providers now understood the importance of patient data sharing during COVID-19.

There are other examples of technical successes in data infrastructure projects, but it can be difficult to get people to use these data systems or build the infrastructure for the right business problem. Let’s say you are committed to data sharing, analytics and deriving benefits from your health data gold mine; what solution challenges can occur and how do you avoid them?

A division of one of our customers, one the largest, national, commercial health insurance companies, has a mission to reimagine health insurance as a digital business. The insights it can gain, though, from patient outcomes, clinic visits, treatment regimens, pharmaceutical courses and doses, and a myriad other clinical data sources, depends upon its data infrastructure. Unfortunately, like many other large businesses, it has big data headaches preventing it from achieving its vision. Recognize any?

﻿