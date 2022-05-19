Data Mesh in practice: Getting off to the right start

If you’re looking for insight into a specific aspect of the Data Mesh journey, you can jump ahead to the relevant article using the links below, where you’ll find expanded explanations of the practices and principles introduced above:

To open the series, we’ll look at a few of the consistent, high-level challenges faced when adopting Data Mesh, before introducing our design-thinking-based double diamond process that we use to kickstart successful, high-value Data Mesh journeys.

Challenge #1: Overcoming the dichotomy between rapid scaling and continuous learning

Following the principle of network effects [2], the value of Data Mesh increases with the number of interoperable use cases it serves, so scaling is a top priority for enterprises adopting the model. However, their eagerness to scale at speed has consistently created a challenge across all of the implementations we’ve seen.

From the social perspective of our sociotechnical paradigm, organizations adopting Data Mesh are on a learning journey. They have a lot of experimenting to do to determine what’s going to work best for them. In the process, they’ll discover powerful business and customer use cases that deliver unique value for their organization. Naturally, they want to apply those lessons across as many domains as possible.

However, if you scale too fast, you won’t have the opportunity to learn effectively or incorporate what you’ve learned. Going too quickly creates a dynamic where distributed domains are all doing their own learning, but not learning from one another or collaborating on collective data efforts. Teams falling prey to this challenge get stuck in the experimentation stage, searching for ways to solve their own issues without identifying any of the enterprise-wide challenges that the organization as a whole could overcome using Data Mesh.

To address this potential trade-off and overcome the challenges it creates across our Data Mesh projects, we’ve designed a set of practices to help organizations successfully balance both the learning and scaling demands of Data Mesh adoption. In keeping with the federated nature of the Data Mesh, our approach allows for parallel work by decentralized teams.

Challenge #2: Defining and empowering domains

Our long experience practicing Domain Driven Design has helped us understand the benefits of drawing clear boundaries around contexts to separate concerns and allow teams to focus on solving problems within the context they fully understand and can control. It is natural that many Data Mesh implementations try to define domains to which they can assign data product ownership. However, in our experience, it is not necessary to reorganize business units or departments for the sole purpose of designing data product teams and data products. In many cases, you can start assigning data product ownership within your existing structure, and evolve it as required, as your journey progresses. In determining who owns the data, we follow the business outcomes to business processes and existing decision making frameworks around it.

Data Mesh empowers domains to make their own data-related decisions and build their own data products. That’s a lot of autonomy — especially compared to traditional centralized data architecture approaches, where everything must go through a single IT or data team.

That level of freedom naturally raises a lot of important questions: Who needs to be part of goal definition conversations? How should outcomes be measured? Who keeps an eye on progress towards targets and offers management support to teams when they need it?

To help answer those questions, we drew upon Thoughtworks’ EDGE operating model for inspiration on how to connect high-level business goals right the way down to a data product team’s backlog items. We found that EDGE lends itself well to the context of domains adopting Data Mesh. Rather than giving teams prescriptive outputs that they need to work toward, they’re aligned around specific goals to deliver customer value. Each domain has the autonomy to decide the best way to reach their domain-specific goals.

The result is a set of domains that are all aligned with organizational strategy and data strategy, but empowered to work toward strategic goals in ways that make sense based on their context, and apply their domain-specific knowledge to leverage data in creative ways, enabling them to deliver more customer value.

Challenge #3: Running before you can walk

As Data Mesh best practice is constantly evolving, there is no single ‘best path’ for teams to follow. They’ve determined that Data Mesh is right for them, defined some initial use cases, and got to work on making it happen. Unfortunately, in some cases, that’s led to ineffective projects that haven’t made it past the POC phase.



Through our experience, we’ve applied the Design Council’s ‘double diamond’ approach to onboarding a new domain to Data Mesh, as shown below.