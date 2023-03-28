AI Augmented: Solving organizations’ most difficult problem

You might start this article with the question “What is the most difficult problem facing organizations right now?” Given that organizations come in various shapes and sizes, across a wide range industries, it makes sense that they will face very different challenges. But there is one key challenge that they all have in common: the ability to make and execute decisions.

Organizations are, at their core, decision engines. The average Fortune 500 company makes 400 million decisions a day. Granted, some of those decisions will be “What should we order for lunch?”, but the majority are critical business decisions. These will range from day-to-day operational decisions that keep the company running, right up to the long-term strategic decisions made by the board to determine the future of the business. It’s great when all these decisions turn out to be right, but can be costly when they don’t. Poor decision-making costs the average Fortune 500 company around $250 million every year, just in wasted time for managers. That doesn’t include any of the other losses such as opportunity cost, reputational damage, regulatory fines, or wasted development and R&D investments.

In fact, the ability to effectively make and execute decisions has been shown to be the strongest indicator for company success. If companies get it right, they produce on average 6% higher returns for their shareholders. The same research also revealed that 4 out of 5 organizations surveyed globally were making and executing decisions ineffectually, highlighting the extent of this problem. There is tremendous value to be gained in getting it right, with top performers clearly separating from the pack, but why is it so hard?

In this article, I will explore some issues blocking companies from making better decisions, how we can use technology to solve them and how such an approach can deliver successful business outcomes.