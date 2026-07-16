Path to production for enterprise AI: Moving beyond the experimentation trap

To realize value from AI, organisations need a standardized Path to Production. This is far more than an engineering pipeline; it is a repeatable operating model that takes an enterprise AI initiative from idea generation and prioritization through funding, discovery and continuous production at scale.

The problem

Complex organizations keep getting stuck in the same pattern. While AI value realization is elevated to the top of the corporate agenda by Boards, very few ideas ever make it into production. McKinsey highlights that nearly two-thirds of organizations remain stuck in the piloting phase, while Gartner predicts that through 2026, organizations will abandon 60% of AI projects unsupported by AI-ready data.

For business leaders, this delivery gap comes with a massive commercial penalty: recent data shows that organizations lose an average of 2.4% of their annual revenue on AI initiatives that fail to scale. Despite growing investment and executive attention, relatively few initiatives successfully make the transition from promising experiment to enterprise product. The reasons extend well beyond model performance.

The roadblocks behind this "PoC graveyard" are a mix of technical and non-technical factors.

Organizational misalignment and process rigidity (the "last mile" problem)

Modern enterprise AI is a top-tier strategy under intense scrutiny, but legacy corporate processes are stalling execution. Traditional innovation, funding and portfolio management frameworks are simply too rigid and slow to match the fast-moving, iterative nature of AI.

Poor evaluation and governance

Relying on subjective human judgment during testing rather than automated evaluations leads to immediate failures when models encounter real-world complexity.

Data and infrastructure gaps

Production environments are messy. Data is often fragmented, arrives late and sits on unstable legacy foundations that cannot support real-time streaming or low-latency requirements.

Prohibitive operational costs

While a simple demo costs a few hundred dollars to spin up, scaling to production can jump to thousands weekly. Without early cost modeling, projects quickly become financially unviable.

Because teams are left to experiment in silos without shared guidance and standards, every initiative ends up reinventing governance, engineering practices and delivery processes instead of building on proven approaches.

The impact on AI initiatives and transformation

Through our work with clients, we find that technology is rarely the primary blocker. The bigger challenge is organizational: enterprises struggle to connect existing engineering, governance and delivery capabilities into a repeatable operating model.

Many organizations already have mature technology platforms, data governance and MLOps practices. Enterprise AI builds on these foundations, but requires them to work together with new capabilities such as AI evaluation, governance and operational cost management.

Willingness is rarely the bottleneck either; while specialized AI talent is scarce, many employees are genuinely eager to adopt tools that make their daily tasks faster and more efficient. Instead, the lack of a standardized path to production stalls transformation through three major impacts:

Becoming paralyzed by uncertainty across ideation, funding and execution. The bottleneck begins at the whiteboard. Without a repeatable framework, organizations struggle to prioritize use cases, prove commercial viability or secure predictable funding. This early ambiguity trickles down; a team might get a model working, but the project stalls when forced to leap from an unvalidated business concept into an enterprise service requiring data lineage, security clearances and ongoing tracking.

Reinventing the wheel across disparate tech stacks. Without centralized standards, teams choose tooling in a vacuum, leading to architectural fragmentation. Breakthroughs cannot easily be shared, creating isolated silos of code, knowledge and infrastructure.

Spinning up solutions from scratch without a repeatable plan. Lacking reusable blueprints or shared pipelines, every project becomes a one-off endeavor. This unpredictability balloons delivery costs, worsened by unoptimized token usage, and makes scaling impossible.

True transformation requires organizations to focus on redesigning the end-to-end workflow to transform PoCs into actual products, moving away from ad-hoc point solutions towards a rigorous approach to AI product engineering.

The path to production and a need for stage-gates