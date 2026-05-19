Building a unified cloud for a global automotive leader

A global leader in automotive manufacturing sought to transform how it delivered digital services across production, sales and financing. With operations spanning hundreds of specialized vehicle services, the organization required a digital foundation capable of supporting massive scale while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance.
Breaking the silos of fragmentation
The organization faced a fragmented digital landscape where multiple department-tailored platforms operated in isolation. This friction slowed momentum in several ways:
Hidden capabilities: Engineering teams struggled to find existing tools, often rewriting features from scratch.
Redundant effort: Teams repeatedly solved identical challenges, such as networking and observability, using distinct approaches.
Inhibited velocity: Navigating fragmented systems slowed the time to market for critical consumer features.
High costs: Duplicated technology stacks led to a prohibitively high total cost of ownership (TCO).
Engineering a unified path
We partnered with the automotive leader to execute an infrastructure platform consolidation strategy, building a unified cloud platform that blended the strengths of existing environments into a single, high-performance foundation.
Key pillars of the transformation included:
Unified developer portal: Establishing a single "front door" for engineering that replaced manual tickets with automated, self-service infrastructure provisioning.
Harmonized runtime: We converged distinct environments into a standardized layer, ensuring every application sat on a predictable foundation.
Embedded security: The platform transitioned to a zero trust architecture (ZTA), baking compliance guardrails directly into the developer workflow.
Integrated toolchain: We drove consistency by embedding industry-standard tools for deployment and observability into a "plug-and-play" experience.
Seamless legacy transition: We orchestrated a structured sunsetting process with clear adoption paths, successfully migrating workloads to a consolidated environment with minimal user disruption.
Realizing the value of cohesion
This consolidation transformed technical debt into a competitive advantage, delivering measurable results:
Quantifiable impact
Immediate savings: During the initial six-month assessment, we identified architectural improvements that saved $500,000 annually.
Massive scale: The initiative successfully unified 800 AWS accounts and over 200 Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) workloads.
Structural efficiency: The project eliminated duplicated infrastructure costs, significantly reducing long-term TCO.
Qualitative transformation
Accelerated market entry: By providing automated "Golden Paths," the organization now launches diverse applications with unprecedented speed.
Modernized security: Automated compliance scanning ensures the organization remains secure and resilient as it scales.
The road ahead
Building on this success, we are now applying our proven blueprint to assess and consolidate the organization’s remaining redundant platforms into a unified platform ecosystem. Our vision is to evolve these mature capabilities into centralized enterprise services, providing a standardized, high-performance foundation accessible to every business unit. By shifting from fragmented tools to a global service model, we are ensuring that innovation — whether in production or finance — is powered by a single, secure and hyper-efficient engine.