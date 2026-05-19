Building a unified cloud for a global automotive leader

Breaking the silos of fragmentation

The organization faced a fragmented digital landscape where multiple department-tailored platforms operated in isolation. This friction slowed momentum in several ways:

Hidden capabilities: Engineering teams struggled to find existing tools, often rewriting features from scratch.

Redundant effort: Teams repeatedly solved identical challenges, such as networking and observability, using distinct approaches.

Inhibited velocity: Navigating fragmented systems slowed the time to market for critical consumer features.

High costs: Duplicated technology stacks led to a prohibitively high total cost of ownership (TCO).

Engineering a unified path

We partnered with the automotive leader to execute an infrastructure platform consolidation strategy, building a unified cloud platform that blended the strengths of existing environments into a single, high-performance foundation.

Key pillars of the transformation included:

Unified developer portal: Establishing a single "front door" for engineering that replaced manual tickets with automated, self-service infrastructure provisioning.

Harmonized runtime: We converged distinct environments into a standardized layer, ensuring every application sat on a predictable foundation.

Embedded security: The platform transitioned to a zero trust architecture (ZTA), baking compliance guardrails directly into the developer workflow.

Integrated toolchain: We drove consistency by embedding industry-standard tools for deployment and observability into a "plug-and-play" experience.

Seamless legacy transition: We orchestrated a structured sunsetting process with clear adoption paths, successfully migrating workloads to a consolidated environment with minimal user disruption.

Realizing the value of cohesion

This consolidation transformed technical debt into a competitive advantage, delivering measurable results:

Quantifiable impact

Immediate savings: During the initial six-month assessment, we identified architectural improvements that saved $500,000 annually.

Massive scale: The initiative successfully unified 800 AWS accounts and over 200 Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) workloads.

Structural efficiency: The project eliminated duplicated infrastructure costs, significantly reducing long-term TCO.

Qualitative transformation