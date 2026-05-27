Thoughtworks Recognized as John Deere Partner-Level Supplier in 2026 Achieving Excellence Program

Recognition reflects John Deere’s highest supplier rating, highlighting Thoughtworks’ role in delivering high-quality digital solutions for manufacturing

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced it has been recognized by Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) as a Partner-level supplier in the company’s Achieving Excellence Program.

The Achieving Excellence Program, established by Deere to foster long-term collaboration and operational excellence across its global supplier network, evaluates suppliers annually against a rigorous performance criteria. Partner-level status is Deere’s highest supplier rating, awarded to organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance in areas such as quality, delivery, value creation and relationship management, along with a strong commitment to continuous improvement.

The recognition reflects Thoughtworks’ role supporting Deere’s digital transformation across multiple lines of business including Aftermarkets & Customer Success, Manufacturing, Data & AI, Enterprise Infrastructure and Operations.

“John Deere is one of the world’s most respected manufacturers, with a long-standing reputation for innovation, quality and customer focus,” said Manish Sateeja, SVP and head of automotive and manufacturing for North America at Thoughtworks. “Achieving Partner-level status reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared focus on delivering meaningful outcomes for Deere’s customers. By aligning our engineering excellence with Deere’s industry leadership, we are helping modernize critical digital experiences to support Deere’s long-term growth and continued success.”

Thoughtworks’ recognition underscores its deep expertise in the manufacturing sector, where it partners with leading organizations to modernize legacy systems, unlock data-driven decision-making, and create differentiated customer experiences at scale.

Supporting Resources:

Learn more about Thoughtworks’ Manufacturing and Engineering industry expertise.

Learn more about Thoughtworks' Agentic Development Platform, AI/works™.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.

Media contact:

Marsh Abraham

Head of Public Relations for Americas

Email: marsh.abraham@thoughtworks.com