Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, has been awarded a place on the Digital Capability for Health 2 (DCfH2), a supplier framework for the provision of application development and management services for the UK Government’s Public Health and Social Care programs. The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) announced the 22 suppliers in the latest version of its DCfH2 framework on January 8, 2025.

CCS is an executive agency and trading fund of the Cabinet Office of the UK Government responsible for managing the procurement of common goods and services, increasing savings for the taxpayer by centralising buying requirements, and leading on procurement policy on behalf of the government. As one of 22 suppliers, Thoughtworks' expertise and resources can be accessed by healthcare organizations to help deliver innovative digital solutions that improve patient care and efficiency.

"Digital transformation is a vital component of the government's mission to deliver an NHS that is fit for the future. The DCFH2 is an important framework that ensures our NHS has access to the right skills and experience to meet these challenges," said Jane McCarthy, Thoughtworks’ Market Director for Public Sector says.. "Being part of the supplier framework gives us the opportunity to use TW's global knowledge and experience of the technology sector to deliver the best possible outcomes for our NHS, Crown Commercial Service and for the people of the UK"

Services available through this framework:

Development and operations (DevOps) services: For ongoing support and improvement of live services

Digital definition services: Creating and progressing projects through discovery and alpha phases.

Build and transition services: Building services using beta and live phases to GDS and/or NHS service standards

End-to-end development services: Designing and developing services from discovery to live phases.

Data management (and similar) services: For performing data collection, data processing, analysis and management of data and services

DCfH2 enables public sector organizations to find suppliers who can create and maintain digital services for health and social services with the aim to improve care, patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Being named to the latest DCfH2 framework now enables Thoughtworks to support the application development and management service requirements of public health and care programs.

Supporting resources:

Learn more about Thoughtworks in Public Sector

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.

Follow us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

- ### -

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media contact:

Kathrin Jansing, head of public relations, Thoughtworks Europe

Email: kathrin.jansing@thoughtworks.com





