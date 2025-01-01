Today’s traveler expects more than just a flight — they expect a personalized, seamless journey.



But while retail brands are raising the bar with dynamic, data-driven customer experiences, the travel industry is struggling to keep up.

Join us for an exclusive session with Chris Ford, Tech Director at Thoughtworks, as he explores how the travel and aviation industries can take a page from retail’s playbook to close the growing experience gap. Drawing on real-world examples — including insights from leaders like LATAM Airlines — Chris will dive into what it takes to deliver modern, customer-centric travel experiences.

From hyper-personalized engagement to reimagined loyalty programs and dynamic pricing, discover what it takes to compete in a world where customer expectations are set by their last great retail interaction — not their last flight.

What you’ll learn: