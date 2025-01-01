Today’s traveler expects more than just a flight — they expect a personalized, seamless journey.
But while retail brands are raising the bar with dynamic, data-driven customer experiences, the travel industry is struggling to keep up.
Join us for an exclusive session with Chris Ford, Tech Director at Thoughtworks, as he explores how the travel and aviation industries can take a page from retail’s playbook to close the growing experience gap. Drawing on real-world examples — including insights from leaders like LATAM Airlines — Chris will dive into what it takes to deliver modern, customer-centric travel experiences.
From hyper-personalized engagement to reimagined loyalty programs and dynamic pricing, discover what it takes to compete in a world where customer expectations are set by their last great retail interaction — not their last flight.
What you’ll learn:
What aviation can learn from retail’s mastery of personalization, loyalty, and pricing
How data maturity — not just data collection — unlocks meaningful customer experiences
What’s holding airlines back from becoming truly customer-centric
How to build loyalty strategies that drive emotional engagement — not just transactions
Why shifting from operational excellence to experience excellence is key for the future
Meet our speaker Chris
Technology Director Travel and Transport, Thoughtworks
Chris is a Technology Director at Thoughtworks, responsible for Aviation, Retail, Consumer, Travel, and Transportation across Europe. He is a veteran with more than a decade as a Thoughtworks consultant and leverages our global expertise to deliver impactful solutions for his clients.
He is a recognized expert in data, architecture, and agile software development, sharing his insights through public speaking and writing. He provides contextualized advice to help organizations navigate the complexities of business and technology. He has a proven track record of improving software delivery effectiveness for companies in Australia, the UK, the US, India, Uganda, Spain, and Germany.
Whether you’re looking to boost efficiency, enhance customer experience, or drive innovation, Chris can help you leverage technology to achieve your strategic goals.
Register now!
Webinar, June 26th | 5 PM CEST | 11:00 AM EDT | 10:00 AM CDT