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The speed of insight: 

Why the "long way around" uncovers the most truth.
Events and Conferences Back

Join us at Thoughtworks Newcastle for a session built for the boundary-breakers. We’re moving beyond the "specialist trap" to explore how growth happens when you refuse to stay in your lane, proving that curiosity is the engine of career resilience.


Groundbreaking innovation requires the expert generalist. By embracing a cross-functional perspective, you bridge silos and uncover creative solutions that narrow roles often miss.


However, in the rush for efficiency, we must remember: "seamless" is often just another word for "unaccountable." Discover how intentional friction provides the "moral pause" necessary for ethical decision-making in high-stakes systems. Join us to learn why the most successful teams don't just follow the lines - they have the courage to blur them.

 

Date: Thursday, April 30

Location: Thoughtworks Newcastle office

Time: 6:30-8:30pm

 

Join a community of thinkers who refuse to stay in one lane. Spaces are limited - register below to secure your spot.

Reserve your spot

Meet our speakers

Adam Hope

Principal Consultant

Get to know Adam

Hiral Hetherington

Lead Analyst

Get to know Hiral

Thrupthi Prabhu

Senior Product Owner

Get to know Thrupthi

Register here

 

Thursday, April 30, 6:30-8:30pm
Thoughtworks Ltd. - Newcastle office
78 Grey StreetNewcastle upon Tyne, NE1 6AF

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