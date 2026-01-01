Join us at Thoughtworks Newcastle for a session built for the boundary-breakers. We’re moving beyond the "specialist trap" to explore how growth happens when you refuse to stay in your lane, proving that curiosity is the engine of career resilience.



Groundbreaking innovation requires the expert generalist. By embracing a cross-functional perspective, you bridge silos and uncover creative solutions that narrow roles often miss.



However, in the rush for efficiency, we must remember: "seamless" is often just another word for "unaccountable." Discover how intentional friction provides the "moral pause" necessary for ethical decision-making in high-stakes systems. Join us to learn why the most successful teams don't just follow the lines - they have the courage to blur them.

Date: Thursday, April 30

Location: Thoughtworks Newcastle office

Time: 6:30-8:30pm

Join a community of thinkers who refuse to stay in one lane. Spaces are limited - register below to secure your spot.