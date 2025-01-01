Our approach



We are developing and investing in inclusion for people with disabilities (PWD), being guided by our PWD community along the way. We have committed to the Valuable 500, are members of PurpleSpace, and have created a global network who are focused on driving disability inclusion at Thoughtworks.

We collaborated with marketing to ensure our brand and website are accessible - there’s ongoing investment on improving our website too.

The global disability Inclusion core group partners with our operations teams to ensure all Thoughtworkers can fully participate in all aspects of working here, and have equitable opportunities. This is part of our larger vision to be an employer of choice for PWD.