Thoughtworks is a home for all technologists, and has had a strong focus on inclusion for many years, endeavouring to make Thoughtworks equitable, reflective and inclusive of the society we live in.
Led by the disability inclusion community at Thoughtworks we are focused on working towards being an actively inclusive and accessible workplace for people with disabilities, both invisible and visible.
As pioneers in tech, Thoughtworks strives to make our software development practices and the products we create more accessible, and to bring best practices to the communities we participate in.
Our approach
We are developing and investing in inclusion for people with disabilities (PWD), being guided by our PWD community along the way. We have committed to the Valuable 500, are members of PurpleSpace, and have created a global network who are focused on driving disability inclusion at Thoughtworks.
We collaborated with marketing to ensure our brand and website are accessible - there’s ongoing investment on improving our website too.
The global disability Inclusion core group partners with our operations teams to ensure all Thoughtworkers can fully participate in all aspects of working here, and have equitable opportunities. This is part of our larger vision to be an employer of choice for PWD.
Practical guides to improve accessibility
Ensuring accessibility is vital, but despite good intentions, people might lack the necessary information to create inclusive environments. Here, you'll discover helpful tips and tools aimed at enhancing accessibility in your interactions and content.
A practitioner's accessibility handbook
This light hearted guide walks product teams through a journey of discovery on web accessibility. Follow three characters as they learn new skills and share insights to help get teams started on this rewarding journey
Putting disability on the leadership agenda
A global focus on disability inclusion
We have interconnected, global working groups focused across many areas. These groups consist of members of our Diversity, equity and inclusion team, the PWD community, and passionate allies at Thoughtworks.
A key area of focus for us is developing disability awareness & inclusion training and learning resources which includes best practices to hire and retain our employees with disability. We encourage our PWD community to share thoughtleadership content and best practices both internally and externally.
Cheat sheet: Accessibility for meetings
Considering accessibility in meetings ensures inclusivity, allowing all participants, regardless of any disabilities or limitations, to engage fully and contribute effectively. This becomes even more crucial when the meetings are remote. In this cheat sheet, we offer simple tips to help make your remote meetings more inclusive.
Cheat sheet: Creating inclusive content
Creating accessible content is more than just writing. It also includes the way you use images, colour and design, and the size, font and formatting of your text making sure all your users can read and understand what you write.
Related content
-
GermanyThe year of accessibility: Thoughtworks Germany's commitment to inclusion and empowermentRead now
-
MicrostoryEnabling D/deaf people to experience and enjoy musicLearn more
-
BlogInclusive testing – creating opportunitiesListen now
-
Diversity, equity and inclusionHow business leaders can leverage accessibility to innovate and grow revenueRead now
-
PodcastAccessibility for business valueListen now