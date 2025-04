Effy Elden ✨ Technologist ✨

I work as an infrastructure consultant for Thoughtworks in Melbourne. I'm particularly fond of DevOps, cloud infrastructure, and virtual duct tape.

When I'm not busy writing code, I dedicate my time and energy to fighting for queer rights, digital privacy, and social justice.

I want to use my skills to create a fairer, more caring society, and bring people together through technological innovation.