Darren Mason Technical Principal for BFSI and Fintech, Australia

Darren is the Technical Principal for BFSI and Fintech at Thoughtworks Australia where he leads the technology direction of the financial services stream and manages client engagements across APAC. Darren started out as a software engineer and has evolved his role across a career spanning over 26 years. Throughout his career, he has worked in banking, insurance, capital markets, superannuation, utilities, media and government sectors.

Darren is comfortable designing solutions and platforms for enterprise-critical integrated systems or quickly putting together a proof of concept where needs dictate. He strives to stay current with technology trends and developments and then distills and conveys the value of technology to an executive audience.