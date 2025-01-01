ii. Developing a customer experience platform

Customer success in the digital realm is reliant on getting experiences right consistently, not just once - which in turn depends on developing robust capabilities that can be deployed and built on to serve various business channels and purposes. An effective customer experience platform equips the enterprise with a standard toolkit that can be drawn on to meet changing customer demands or support new ideas for products or services. Not needing to constantly return to the drawing board frees the business up to experiment and accelerates the way it operates, while contributing to a more consistent customer experience overall.