Helping childhood development services in Thailand reach further

Bookdance runs an initiative called the ‘Smiling Family Box’. This program assists families from three provinces through visits, a chat app, and a physical box containing developmental items for children and support tools for their caregivers.

The contents of each box are tailored to the child’s age, with categories for newborns, those up to three, and four- to eight-year-olds. The caregiver's status is also considered, with further tailoring for general parents, teen parents and intergenerational parents (grandparents or sibling carers). The toys, books, posters, letters and support guides are carefully chosen based on each child’s developmental stage.