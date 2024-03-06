Five ways a technology radar can help your enterprise navigate tech

Technology is moving fast. So are organizations. And those who can embed tech at the core of their organization will thrive.

But with the rising number of tools and solutions in the tech stack, it’s inevitable that the task of managing and governing decisions around technology becomes more challenging. How long should you stay with existing technology? How much experimentation should you invest in? And how do you balance resources, cost savings, IT strategy and capabilities?

I often see two scenarios play out in businesses when it comes to technology. Either organizations control decisions too tightly — stifling innovation and transformation — or they lack control. Then it becomes even harder to manage the diverse range of technology: wheels start spinning and costs start rising.

It is also common for businesses to become siloed in different divisions, departments, regions or locations. Often, these divisions result from mergers and other reorganizing forces, leading to scattered legacy technology and unwieldy architectures.

So what’s the answer? You need to regularly assess your tech portfolio and keep an eye on what’s on the horizon to make the most of your technology today. And that’s where Thoughtworks’ Technology Radar can help.

What is the Technology Radar?

Back in 2010, a group of Thoughtworkers developed the Technology Radar to track technology and keep our CTO informed of what was going on inside Thoughtworks.

More than a decade later, it has become Thoughtworks’ flagship publication and is published bi-annually to set out important changes in software development. It’s also an opinionated view of what tech and tools we find valuable, and what are worth experimenting with or keeping an eye on. Like a radar, it scans the existing, upcoming and emerging technology on the horizon.

The Technology Radar tracks interesting technologies we refer to as ‘blips’, and organizes them into quadrants and rings. The quadrants (technology, tools, platforms and languages and frameworks) represent different kinds of blips, while the rings indicate what stage in the adoption lifecycle (hold, assess, trial and adopt) we think they should be in.

Increasingly, we see large companies using our Technology Radar as a lightweight governance tool that ensures technology aligns with organizational needs and values while also giving teams autonomy, helping push decision-making closer to where the work is being done.



A radar also allows teams to be more deliberate about tech decisions and how technologies are evaluated and assessed. Essentially, it provides a way to simplify the complexities of your tech portfolio and make strategic choices around the acute challenges facing your industry.

For example, when we worked with the Queensland Government to redesign customer experience across digital and physical touchpoints, removing any barriers that could prevent access for certain demographics was a priority. Armed with a technology radar assessment of available technologies, we helped the Government deliver five pilot services in just five months.

Here are five ways a technology radar helps you navigate technology.

1. Balance risk and reward

The last decade or so has shown that those who can’t keep up with adopting new technologies are at risk of being left behind. While this might be a compelling reason to take on the latest tech or tool, you also need to carefully balance the risks of adoption with the potential benefits.

For any given technology, your company is somewhere on the diffusion of innovation curve: