Funding agility: Moving beyond project budgets

Where for projects the focus is funding deliverables until a handover, with products it is instead focussed on ongoing return on investment by a long-standing team. Product planning, similar to operations, uses a stable base investment and flexible budget adjustments based on value. Work previously planned as projects or operations now falls under product planning, reducing upfront effort and increasing team autonomy.

Impact on the wider operating model

The expected challenges on evolving the funding model and evolving the operating model will overlap in some aspects with the following as common examples:

Assignment of dedicated standing product teams with empowerment and ability to work autonomously.

Cascade of accountability from higher business level to product teams.

Target setting in the cascade from business to product team.

Use of measures of success and ongoing value tracking over cost.

Creation of backlog and roadmaps, that are evolved iteratively in value increments.

Authority on deciding on call-offs and spending, aligned with current business review cycles.

Annual planning adjustments

Your yearly budgeting process needs updates to handle the operational and capital expenditure mix for long-running product teams. One example is the need to plan for ongoing discovery work alongside delivery. Doing this involves developing clear methods to state the expected value of a product, potentially using business case templates specifically designed for standing teams rather than fixed projects. Clear criteria are also needed to help prioritize investments across new products, existing projects and essential business-as-usual work. Here, the change to the process is to include products with clearly articulated value as part of the investment case. This creates a product landscape that in the annual process can then be compared and invested in strategically.

Quarterly governance changes

Within the year, quarterly cycles can be adapted for product teams. A central governance body such as an investment committee, should review the quarterly budget needs of products that may change with roadmap updates or new insight (as a separate event or as part of a wider QBR). Governance checkpoints need adjustment to allow for regular fund drawdowns based on demonstrated progress, not just fixed milestones. Product roadmaps and backlogs become key tools for planning and reviewing progress. Frequent prioritization (at least quarterly) ensures teams stay focused on the most valuable work. This also requires defining clear roles within autonomous teams and giving authority to product owners or similar roles to manage their quarterly commitments. Governance focus must shift from deliverables and cost to support regular reviews comparing the actual value delivered against expectations.

Weaving funding into the target operating model

These funding adjustments are one part of a larger change in how the business operates. Your company strategy should explicitly mention key products. Portfolio management needs to make clear funding decisions for these strategic items. Operationally, this means establishing long-standing, cross-functional teams that bring business and technology expertise together for strategic products. Tracking systems must also evolve to monitor product performance, feeding data back for operational adjustments or even strategic shifts. It's important to distinguish between different types of reprioritization. Adjusting product backlog items to better hit a target is an operational decision for the product owner. However, if value projections seem unrealistic or strategic goals change, that requires a strategic reevaluation involving central governance.

Actionable recommendations for leaders

Map your strategic products: Begin by identifying your strategic products — those critical to your goals, needing faster delivery or holding high innovation potential. Mapping these helps align everyone, guides investment, and provides a basis for tracking progress. This isn't a one-time task; revisit this map regularly, perhaps every few months, as strategies evolve. Use the product map to guide investment: Moving beyond project funding enables your organization to consider and manage an internal product portfolio. This lets you compare cost and revenue generation over time to make informed bets into product investment based on lifecycle stage, product potential, and risk appetite. Adapt, don't replace: Modify your existing annual and quarterly budget cycles to incorporate product-team funding rather than building entirely new processes. Introduce new standing teams in manageable waves to build capability gradually. Empower product teams: Clearly define the product team, its scope and its roles (like product owner) and give them authority to manage their backlogs and make operational prioritization decisions within their approved funding. Continuously measure value, not just cost: Implement a product operating model with regular (e.g., quarterly) value reviews focused on business outcomes and progress towards goals, not just spending.

Conclusion

Shifting from purely project-based funding to incorporating a product-oriented model is fundamental for organizations seeking greater agility and value delivery. It aligns funding with how modern digital work often happens — iteratively and focused on outcomes. While it requires changes to financial processes, governance, and mindset, adapting your funding approach provides the financial structure necessary to support flexible, high-performing teams and ultimately compete more effectively. Assess where your current funding model creates friction for agile teams and begin the conversation about how a product-oriented approach could unlock more value for your business and customers.