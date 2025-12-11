The Model Context Protocol's impact on 2025

Although the Model Context Protocol (MCP) was launched in November 2024, it would be hard to provide a convincing snapshot of technology in 2025 without discussing its incredible rise over the last 12 months. An open-source standard that helps developers connect AI systems with external applications and data sources, it’s played a significant role in driving AI adoption and experimentation forward. It’s arguably brought agentic AI into the mainstream much faster than the industry may have expected — by making it easier for developers to connect agents to many different sources of data, it's now possible to provide agentic systems with detailed and rich detailed context than would otherwise be possible without significant time and investment.

It shouldn’t be surprising, then, that MCP featured on the most recent volume of the Technology Radar (in Platforms/Trial). However, to really understand its impact it needs to be viewed as a force at the center of a growing ecosystem of tools and MCP servers. As we note in the publication, there’s a lot of innovation happening around MCP, and it ranges from major players getting involved, such as JetBrains, to tiny independent open source projects.

In turn, this is shaping the way we build software too. It’s hard, for example, to separate the term context engineering from MCP. But this isn’t to say MCP is the silver bullet for AI adoption; there are security challenges and antipatterns emerging, as happens with any hyped technology. In this blog post we’ll take a look at MCP's impact on the year through the lens of Technology Radar Vol.33.