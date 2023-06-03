Pathways to tech: how you can help pave the way for a more diverse industry

Bootcamps that make a difference

At Thoughtworks Spain, we also invest time and resources to support organizations that improve access to tech careers for under-represented groups in the form of structured ‘bootcamps’. The overall goal of these bootcamps is to help those without the privileges of time, money and a Computer Science degree get roles in the tech industry – building diversity into the sector in the long term. Volunteer Thoughtworkers can offer teaching and mentoring in their field of expertise. My theory is that this creates a kind of ‘virtuous circle’. With the involvement of Thoughtworkers, the bootcamps develop grads that are right-skilled for us – some of whom we might hire, now or later in their careers. And the bootcamps enhance their success rate, opening more doors for more individuals.

One of the Spanish organizations connecting Thoughtworkers with those in need of help is Factoria F5 in Barcelona, a not-for-profit community that offers free tech training to minorities and the vulnerable. In the four years since its launch, it has trained over 800 people, equipping them with the skills they need to find jobs in the tech sector. Over 80% of Factoria F5 alumni go on to find a role in tech, start their own project or continue their training in the industry.

Our people in Spain have also spent time training young migrants and refugees to code through MigraCode, an EU-funded network that promotes open tech education for those groups. MigraCode’s completely free education program teaches coding skills to its students and supports them in their job search. MigraCode Barcelona produced 41 graduates between 2019 and 2021, with 32 going on to find jobs in tech.

We also provide support to Codebar, an organization dedicated to making technology more accessible. Codebar, is a global charity that promotes diversity in tech with regular free programming workshops for minority groups. To date, the tally for Codebar workshops is over 1770 and counting, connecting minorities with dedicated coaches from Thoughtworks and other partner companies.

"I heard about the Factoria F5 program from acquaintances who recommended it to me. The truth is that I was not very prepared, it was a totally new field and I had to learn a lot of new concepts […] the bootcamp classes were all online and at the end of the day I had more and more questions. Thanks to the bootcamp teachers and Thoughtworks collaborators who gave us master classes to broaden our knowledge and clarify our doubts, I was able to answer many of these questions."

Estefanie Garcia

Factoria F5 bootcamp participant