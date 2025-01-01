Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Digital Scaleup Studio

Digital Scaleups

Partnering with you on your scaling journey
Helping you reach your next business growth goal

 

Our Scaleup SME team partners with high-growth companies to help them achieve their next goals, such as reaching the next funding round, reducing COGS, expanding into new product markets, or increasing customer satisfaction. We employ product thinking and lean practices to enhance feedback loops and shorten time to market.

 

Featured article

Digital Scaleups
Article
Digital Scaleups

Thoughtworks has been working with startups to scale them from early stages through hypergrowth, tricky acquisitions and on to successful IPOs. Through this, we’ve learned about a series of typical challenges and how to overcome them.

Accelerate with a proven platform: Scaleup DXP

Our Scaleup developer experience platform (DXP), enables foundational capabilities to scale your company with availability, performance, and developer productivity in mind. It’s the starter kit for your startup.
Achieve product growth

Extend your product market. Master experimentation, and find the elusive next 10% of growth. Through improved product discovery, faster feedback cycles, incorporated user research, and better analytics.
Access a community of peers and experts

A network of diverse CTOs, and leaders from startups and digital natives. Exchanging ideas, experiences and scaling stories.
Reach your funding goal

Thoughtworks partners with private equity and venture capital firms to perform due diligence of technical investments and to help their portfolio companies achieve the growth needed for the next funding goal.

Our Scaleup Experts

Rickey Zachary

Rickey Zachary

Head of Digital Scaleups

Ariel Martinez Profile

Ariel Martinez

Product Lead

