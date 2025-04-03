Thoughtworks Appoints Kaushik Sarkar as Regional Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and India

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kaushik Sarkar as the new Regional Managing Director for its Europe, Middle East and India (EMEI).

“The Europe, Middle East and India region features a complex landscape with varied regulatory environments, cultural nuances and diverse digital maturity levels. Thoughtworks, with our AI-first, agile and human-centric approach, is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate this complexity,” said Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer, Thoughtworks. “We are excited to welcome Kaushik to Thoughtworks. His leadership experience and deep expertise in building and strengthening relationships will be instrumental in delivering transformative solutions and creating extraordinary impact for our clients across these diverse markets.”

Kaushik will spearhead Thoughtworks’ efforts to drive sustainable growth and strengthen client relationships across the region, leveraging Thoughtworks’ globally leading AI-first software delivery and data engineering portfolio to meet the unique needs of diverse EMEI markets and clients. He is also responsible for accelerating the company’s go-to-market strategy and value delivery within industries like financial services, automotive, healthcare and life sciences, public sector and retail in these regions.

"I'm thrilled to be leading Thoughtworks' Europe, Middle East, and India region. Our clients rely on us to deliver on their technology and sustainability transformation needs and help close the digital divide, especially in today's fluctuating economic and regulatory landscape," said Kaushik Sarkar, regional managing director, Thoughtworks Europe, Middle East and India. "I'm eager to take on this challenge and leverage our deep expertise in AI-first software and data engineering to help our clients succeed and thrive."

Kaushik brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation and business leadership, having most recently served as President of Collabera Digital, a product engineering and technology services firm operating across EMEA and APAC. He brings over 25 years of extensive regional leadership experience in global technology consulting services, including Cognizant, GlobalLogic, IBM and Tata Consultancy Services.

