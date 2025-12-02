Thoughtworks Awarded a 2025 AWS Partner Award

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Thoughtworks is excited to announce it has been named the winner of Data & Analytics Partner of the year, recognizing partners who have demonstrated expertise in data and analytics.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Thoughtworks partnered with a client in the fitness industry to co-design and implement a comprehensive AI strategy and roadmap, powered by AWS cloud services, which modernized their data and AI capabilities. This initiative operationalized intelligent personalization for millions of members, driven by personalized AI recommendations. Furthermore, the work achieved significant operational efficiencies, including migrating key services to AWS OpenSearch for $1M in annual savings, and driving a 297% improvement in latency for a smoother digital experience.

“This award validates Thoughtworks’ long-standing partnership with AWS and the innovative work we deliver for our clients,” said Simone Thompson, Global VP of Ecosystems at Thoughtworks. “Our work with a pioneer in interactive wellness is a prime example: by leveraging Generative AI capabilities like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q, we helped the client modernize their data foundation. This work drove tangible results, including a 14% increase in user engagement and millions in operational savings. Being recognized as the Data & Analytics Partner of the Year underscores our expertise in translating complex data strategy into measurable business outcomes at scale.”

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

