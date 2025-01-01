Watch Data Mesh in Action
Data Mesh has been the hot topic of conversation across the data community for quite some time now, and while some debate if it’s yet another buzzword created by consulting companies, many have learned and recognize that it's not about the technology, but the cultural shift in ways of working that truly sets organizations to a path of readiness to innovate and leverage their data at a much faster pace.
Regardless of what side you fall on - skeptic or eager follower - all are interested to hear from organizations that have actually started on their Data Mesh journey.
Join us for a conversation with Gilead Sciences and Saxo Group to hear from the early Data Mesh adopters themselves. Thoughtworks’ John Spens, Director, Data and AI, NA sits down with Murali Vridhachalam, Head of Enterprise Data and Analytics, and Nghi Ho, Head of Data and AI Platform and Enterprise Data Governance, at Gilead Sciences, and Sheetal Pratik, formerly India Head of Data Integration and Platforms, Saxo Bank (currently Director Engineering India Tech Hub, India Head of Data Integration and Platforms, Adidas) to discuss their Data Mesh experience to date.
In an open dialogue, we’ll explore readiness for adoption, getting organizational buy-in, strategy, culture shifts, data governance, implementation, and more. Join the conversation and learn more about what is needed to start a Data Mesh journey.
Murali Vridhachalam
Head of Enterprise Data and Analytics
Gilead Sciences
Nghi Ho
Head of Data and AI Platform and Enterprise Data Governance, Gilead Sciences
Sheetal Pratik
Formerly India Head of Data Integration and Platforms
Saxo Bank
(Currently Director Engineering India Tech Hub, India Head of Data Integration and Platforms, Adidas)
