Data Mesh in action:

Data Mesh has been the hot topic of conversation across the data community for quite some time now, and while some debate if it’s yet another buzzword created by consulting companies, many have learned and recognize that it's not about the technology, but the cultural shift in ways of working that truly sets organizations to a path of readiness to innovate and leverage their data at a much faster pace.



Regardless of what side you fall on - skeptic or eager follower - all are interested to hear from organizations that have actually started on their Data Mesh journey.