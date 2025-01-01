Jonathan Savage Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design, Canada

Jonathan is a digital leader with 25+ years of experience leading product, engineering and design teams. He joined Thoughtworks in 2022 as Canada’s Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design, following the acquisition of product development consultancy Connected, where he served as EVP of Product Development and Practice. An expert and avid practitioner of Product Thinking, Jonathan is excited at the opportunity to share best practices in product building, helping more organizations build products that are usable, desirable, viable and feasible.