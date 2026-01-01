Surya Borusu Lead Infrastructure Consultant

I am a Lead Infrastructure Consultant with 8+ years of experience in cloud engineering, DevOps, site reliability engineering (SRE) and infrastructure platforms. I have worked across areas including security, observability, networking and CI/CD automation, helping teams build reliable, scalable and secure solutions.

I am passionate about platform engineering, infrastructure automation and enabling engineering teams through self-service and cloud-native practices. I have led initiatives focused on left-shift testing, empowering application teams to validate changes earlier and integrating observability into testing pipelines to improve issue detection and troubleshooting.

Beyond project delivery, I contribute to hiring initiatives, workshops, mentoring and knowledge sharing across teams. Outside of work, I enjoy playing guitar and board games, balancing technology with creativity and fun.

Skills:



Cloud platforms: Azure, GCP, AWS

Containers & orchestration: Kubernetes (AKS), Docker, Helm, Openshift



CI/CD & GitOps: GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps, harness



Infrastructure as Code: Terraform, Cloud CLI

Configuration management: Ansible, Chef, Packer

Observability: Prometheus, New Relic, Splunk, ELK, Azure Monitor, Azure Log Analytics Workspace and Langfuse



Artificial intelligence: Custom agents and skills, MCP servers



Polyglot programming: Python, Bash, Make