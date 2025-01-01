Des Johnson Vice President, Customer Experience & Digital Product Delivery, bp

Des drives customer centricity, end-to-end experience design and supports the delivery of bp’s customer-facing digital experiences. Des has held a number of marketing and digital transformation roles in his time with bp, having joined the Fuels Marketing business in 2005 and spending 11 years with Castrol prior to a move into the bp digital centre of excellence as Director of Programme Design & Delivery. In addition to his bp role, Des is a Board Director at the Castrol backed software start-up, Autino Ltd.