Bob Muse Technical Director, BFSI Market

Bob Muse brings a rare blend of cross-functional leadership, solution architecture and product management insights to ensure consulting engagements adhere to highly regulated requirements and deliver tangible, measurable business value for Thoughtworks' clients.

He is dedicated to leading Thoughtworks’ BFSI Market technology strategy and strengthening its presence through cloud and technology partnerships, industry conferences, and active participation in market segment organizations such as the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the American Bankers Association and Fintech Open Source Foundation.

Bob lives in Plymouth, Minnesota, with his wife and three sons and enjoys coaching sports, biking, hiking and golf.