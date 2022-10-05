Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Leveraging full potentials

Podcast host Barton Friedland and Jarno Kartela | Podcast guest Pat Reed
October 05, 2022 | 59 min 36 sec
Brief summary

To achieve their full potential, today's leaders must create intentional space to synthesize a huge amount of information and consider the impacts of any decision they undertake. Transformational leader and agile executive coach, Pat Reed, alongside our take-over hosts, Barton Friedland and Jarno Kartela, share the ways in which simulation technology and visualization tools can help leadership teams have the right discussions that lead to more effective decisions and outcomes. If you are an organizational leader, wanting to empower high-performing executive teams, this is the podcast for you.

  • When you provide clarity of purpose, why that team is being invited to tackle a unique challenge because of their unique dynamics of a team, then you've set the stage for high performance
  • Teams become extremely high-performing when the outcome is so challenging that no individual on the team can achieve it working solo.
  • The person who has the best skills in saying out loud what they think will probably win. If we can take everyone's ideas, put them in some way that a computer understands it, we can simulate possible futures. When we can do that, we can start to objectively discuss what is the best strategic scenario for any complex problem that we may have.
  • There is a school of thought that you come from a functional area, and then that is your preconceived notion on how all things in the world will be solved. through that lens.
  • Past data will not tell us what customers want next
  • Workshop with your leadership team: what's the one thing that might seem impossible to achieve, but if we could achieve it in these series of workshops would significantly affect your ability to lead the organization to where it needs to be in the future.
  • Holding space, for creative, or healthy tension is necessary for individual executives to achieve their breakthrough.