A knowledge graph is a tool for representing data. Instead of a spreadsheet of isolated facts, with a knowledge graph you have something more akin to a map or network where entities (such as “customers” or “products”) are connected by relationships (like "purchased"). This creates a rich, interconnected picture of your data.

It can help improve organizational analytics, drive AI initiatives and improve product functionality among many other things. In short, knowledge graphs offer businesses a completely new way of thinking about data.