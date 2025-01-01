The trusted protection of the integrity of end-to-end data, networks and platforms of connected devices and the physical “things” to which they are attached.

The emerging Internet of Things has seen a proliferation of low-cost, always-on devices that serve as the foundations for a wealth of “smart” and connected digital services — from in-home smart energy meters to soil monitors in agriculture.





The security considerations needed for these systems are vastly more complex than other devices that might be deployed outside of the enterprise — say laptops or smartphones. And the standards to defend against associated threats are still fragmented and immature.