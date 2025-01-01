Augmented reality (AR) uses smartphones or other camera-enabled devices to layer digital assets over our physical world — allowing users to digitally alter themselves or their surroundings.

Today, it’s primarily used in retail and design to help customers visualize how items may look on them, or in their homes — driving engagement and sales in the process. However, AR has also proven itself as a powerful remote assistance tool. It's increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of field service teams and now entering new spaces like healthcare and education with dedicated hardware like Microsoft’s HoloLens 2.