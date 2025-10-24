The Age of Intent: From prototype to transformation

What happens when we stop designing interfaces and start designing for human intent?

When I declared “the interface is dead,” it wasn’t a prediction of extinction — it was a call to evolution.

Today, as generative AI, multimodal agents, and adaptive interfaces reshape how people interact with technology, intent has emerged as the new interface. Users are no longer navigating screens — they’re expressing goals. And systems must now understand, reason and act on those goals in real time.

This moment matters because the shift is already underway. AI copilots interpret our requests inside productivity tools. Voice assistants and agentic systems now book appointments, draft proposals, and answer questions across ecosystems. The “Age of Intent” is no longer hypothetical — it’s operational.

Over the past weeks, I’ve explored what it actually takes to build for this new paradigm. The findings were clear: creating a prototype is effortless. Transforming your systems and organization to act on intent is anything but.

From prototype to complexity: why transformation is hard

To explore what an intent-first world might look like, we built a simple flight-booking prototype. Using dummy data and a lightweight Model Context Protocol (MCP) server in Python — a tool that enables a language model to connect with real data sources and functions — we wired it to a React UI. Within hours, we had a working conversational experience.

It was thrilling. A few lines of code, a quick API integration, and users could type natural language requests like “Show me flights from Sydney to Melbourne.”

And then the complexity began.

In a traditional web form, users fill in every field upfront — origin, destination, dates, passengers. A conversational interface doesn’t work that way. Users start with a goal (“I need to get to Melbourne”) and clarify details later (“on Tuesday,” “with two kids”). The system must handle ambiguity, remember context and update its understanding dynamically.

In our case, ChatGPT managed the contextual memory, recalling prior messages and prompting clarifications like “Did you mean next Tuesday or this Tuesday?” But what surprised us most wasn’t how the model handled conversation — it was how much that changed the interface.

We discovered that users still needed to see the journey holistically — both outbound and return legs — and to adjust details visually, just as they would in a traditional booking engine. The difference was that they did it with less data and fewer steps. Instead of listing dozens of prices, for example, the interface might show a daily timetable with an average or minimum fare, surfacing only what’s relevant to the intent.

In other words, designing for intent didn’t eliminate the UI — it reshaped it. The intelligence wasn’t just in the backend; it was in deciding what to reveal, when, and how to best support the user’s goal.

Redesigning interaction patterns for the age of intent

Conversational experiences challenge decades of interface design assumptions. For years, digital experiences have been about screens, forms, and clicks. Now, users express goals, not inputs — and the system must infer, reason, and orchestrate what comes next.