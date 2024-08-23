Sachin Dharmapurikar: EEBO metrics are crucial because they bridge the gap between engineering activities and their tangible business impact. They establish a direct and measurable connection between the work of engineers and the financial outcome.



By using EEBO metrics, organizations can: justify engineering investments, by demonstrating the ROI of engineering efforts; align engineering with business goals — ensuring engineering teams are working on projects that directly contribute to business objectives; and make data-driven decisions by using metrics to inform strategic choices and resource allocation.

They can also increase efficiency and effectiveness. They do this by improving how efficiently and effectively engineering work is done, organizations can gain a competitive edge and achieve better overall results.

While both EEBO and DORA metrics are valuable tools for measuring software development performance, they serve different purposes. DORA metrics are internal to an engineering organization and focus primarily on software delivery performance. EEBO metrics, meanwhile, are intended to be external to engineering and focus instead on business impact.

It's also worth noting that the DORA metrics are quite specific: they include deployment frequency, lead time for changes, mean time to recover and change failure rate. EEBO metrics, on the other hand are derived from multiple data points,which are often multivariate. They measure the impact of other metrics on the overall program.

Another way to think about it is that DORA metrics help optimize the software development process, while EEBO metrics help show the value of that process to the business.

By combining both sets of metrics, organizations can gain a comprehensive understanding of their software development performance and its impact on the business.