Gearing up for the metaverse: exploration (part one)

Metaverse is the most looked up word on search engines after Facebook renamed itself, ‘Meta.’ However, the term was coined three decades ago by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 science-fiction novel, Snow Crash to describe a virtual reality-based successor to the Internet. In the novel, people use digital avatars to explore the online world, often as a way to escape a dystopian reality.



Metaverse is projected to be the next big tech platform with double digit growth in the next five years. It is predicted to be a USD $800 billion market opportunity. Businesses are expected to get the most out of its scope by co-creating with communities and focusing on its cost-effective and universal acceptance.

While metaverse is being driven by technology and content; AI, augmented reality, virtual reality, IoT and Blockchain – its definition is not very clear because different individuals and enterprises are defining the term to meet their interests, purpose, use cases and understanding.



Part one of this blog attempts to describe metaverse in more detail and define its characteristics. Part two discusses the implications of metaverse existing or colliding with the real world.

Unleashing endless possibilities

Metaverse traces its roots back to science fiction-based gaming and entertainment. Consider the film, Ready Player One where the narrator says, 'People come to Oasis for all the things they can do because of all the things they can be.'