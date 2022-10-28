Why is cloud migration strategy critical for multinational companies entering China? (part two)

In the first article, we discussed the three stages of MNC (multinational company) entry into China and the process of cloud migration.

When it comes to cloud migration, there are two core issues:

1) How to better work with the business units to ensure the smooth progress of the change

2) Who will update and maintain the migrated system? What is the impact of this on the existing architecture? What changes need to be made?

In the rest of the article, we’ll discuss how to respond to each of those issues.