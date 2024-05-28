Bridging differences and building consensus through core principles

Navigating organizational change is daunting, often hindered by conflicting priorities that lead to stalemates. How do you move forward when the path ahead seems blocked?

In this article, we delve into a groundbreaking approach that has redefined how large enterprises navigate internal stalemates. We intertwine a narrative around a real-life case with six practical tips for building a collaborative team, showcasing how shared principles are not merely theoretical concepts but powerful tools for aligning diverse executive priorities. Our story reveals how these principles, once integrated into a company's decision-making process, can transform organizational dynamics, fostering unity and turning potential conflicts into collaborative success.

As you explore this journey, you will gain insights into how senior executives from a major enterprise tackled challenges in enhancing their software development models' effectiveness and efficiency. Before engaging with us, they grappled with a lack of shared vision and guiding principles, leading to a deadlock. Each executive, entrenched in their domain’s values and priorities, faced unique challenges and biases. Compounding this was a lack of universal terminology, with terms like "value" or "customer" leading to switchtracking.

In this exploration, we not only recount their journey to success but also provide a blueprint for senior executives. You will learn how to harness your team's collective strength to drive meaningful change, guided by our six key strategies for fostering effective collaboration and innovative leadership in today’s dynamic business landscape.

Our approach

Let's start by defining 'Principles' in our context. They are the foundational beliefs and values that guide an organization's actions, decisions and strategies.

Before our intervention, the organization's decision-making was implicit and lacked structure, leading to slow strategic decision-making. By focusing on discussing principles rather than specific agendas, we enabled the leadership team to cut decision-making time in half, enhancing their responsiveness in their highly competitive online social networking market.

We identified the root of their stalemate as a lack of shared principles, essential for meaningful strategy and operating model discussions. These principles needed to reflect each business domain's values, ensuring all perspectives and priorities are represented without compromise.

To transform their software development process, we guided them in adopting the Thoughtworks EDGE Operating Model, with an emphasis on principles. This comprehensive model touches upon crucial areas like executive vision, product strategy, portfolio management, product architecture, lean delivery, and measuring value. Each area plays a specific role in evolving their software model: executive vision shapes the direction, product strategy defines the roadmap, portfolio management aligns projects with business objectives, and product architecture ensures technical coherence.

Our aim was to create a unified language and align priorities, transitioning from initial skepticism to a universal consensus on principles.

Understanding the contextual landscape

Our journey began with a series of workshops that allowed executives to highlight their domain’s priorities, revealing unique values and perspectives from their respective business areas. Additionally, this clarified the demands each executive had for the new operating model. For example, the transformation in the Information Security Officer's approach from 'approval for all features' to 'Secure by Design' facilitated more positive discussions.

Diving into the challenges they faced revealed pain-points not previously considered. A significant challenge was the lack of a 'Lingua Franca'; in discussions on virtually any topic, the term 'Customer' had different meanings — for some, it referred to internal consumers of certain services, while for others, it meant external business customers. This misalignment in terminology was more than a mere communication issue; it was a fundamental barrier to strategic alignment and efficient decision-making. Without a unified understanding, departments operated in silos, leading to conflicting strategies and initiatives that often undermined the company’s overall customer experience and market responsiveness.