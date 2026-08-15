VAF is a Hanoi-based nonprofit founded in 2011 to support visually impaired children and underserved communities through education, rehabilitation, assistive technology, and digital accessibility programs. One of its flagship projects is Open Road, a free audiobook platform for visually impaired users who could not afford commercial audiobook subscriptions. Open Road gave readers a legal, accessible way into books, education, and independent learning.

Challenge: What happens when a nonprofit app, built by volunteers, is struck by malware?

VAF ran Open Road without an internal IT team, depending entirely on volunteer developers who understood assistive technology. As nonprofit technology, dependencies went unpatched, infrastructure stayed manual, and hosting arrangements lapsed. When the volunteers who built the original system moved on after COVID, nobody was left to maintain it. So when a ransomware attack struck and affected the Open Road app across iOS and Android, they were pulled and delisted from their respective stores.

Though the audiobook database survived the attack, the community had no way to reach it, and sharing audio files outside a licensed platform ran into copyright restrictions under Vietnamese law. VAF needed a partner who could detangle Open Road from the malware, purge it, and restore the app to both the Apple App Store and Google Play. To do this, they turned to Thoughtworks, whose cloud modernization and platform engineering experience matched what the recovery required.