Modernization drives cultural transformation for the Department for Transport

The National Public Transport Access Node (NaPTAN) dataset is the foundation of the UK’s public transport network. Across the country, local authorities upload data about the physical locations of their access nodes — such as bus stops and train stations — so that it can be downloaded by other stakeholders and used to power essential use cases like route planning and consumer apps such as Google and Apple Maps.

In the 20 years since the dataset was built, it had been modified to accommodate a wide range of new data types and work around restrictions, limiting what could be published and how the dataset had to be maintained. However, issues with the current schema led to accessibility and performance challenges for the system’s stakeholders. And as a result, NaPTAN was rapidly becoming unfit for purpose.

When the Department for Transport (DfT) retook responsibility for hosting NaPTAN in 2016, it knew that modernization was overdue. Shortly after, the team began exploring options to accelerate and optimize NaPTAN and bring it in line with modern standards — ensuring it was ready to deliver accessible and seamless user experiences for many years to come.

Bringing transport stakeholders together like never before

To plan and execute the NaPTAN modernization project, the DfT needed the right combination of public sector modernization expertise and experience aligning diverse and dispersed stakeholder teams — leading it to partner with Thoughtworks.

NaPTAN is used by a large ecosystem of stakeholders, including local authorities, bus operators, and even major tech companies. As a result, it had previously proven difficult to get everyone to engage with change and reach a consensus on exactly how the system should evolve. But early on in our engagement, the pandemic created a unique opportunity to get those groups to collaborate remotely, helping us: