Accelerate your pace of innovation at Google Cloud Summits
Thoughtworks is proud to participate in Google Cloud Summits in Munich (June 26) and London (July 9-10), where innovators and leaders converge to dive into the latest advancements in AI, cloud and digital transformation.
From modernizing legacy infrastructure to scaling AI and optimizing cloud investments, our team is ready to help you turn bold ideas into lasting impact.
Google Cloud Summit MunichJune 26 | Showpalast
Stop by our booth at Google Cloud Summit Munich for insightful discussions on how Thoughtworks’ expertise can help you innovate faster.
We will also be hosting a hands-on masterclass on AI agents in action — join us and experience how AI agents can transform processes.
Unwind with ThoughtworksJune 25, 5-9pm | Thoughtworks Office Munich
Kick off your Google Cloud Summit experience with an exclusive networking evening at our Munich office. Join IT professionals, innovators, and decision-makers for relaxed conversations, BBQ, and drinks on our terrace.
Connect with fellow attendees and engage with our experts to explore the latest trends shaping the industry — from cloud and data to AI and modernization.
Whether you’re attending the Google Cloud Summit or not, you’re welcome to join us!
Google Cloud Summit LondonJuly 9-10 | Tobacco Dock
As proud sponsors of Google Cloud Summit London, we look forward to connecting with you over the course of the event.
Join us for insightful discussions to explore how Thoughtworks’ Google Cloud expertise can help you scale AI with confidence and accelerate your cloud transformation.