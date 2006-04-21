Google Cloud Next 2026

Platform engineering roundtable: How AI is breaking software delivery

AI is accelerating code creation faster than most organizations can absorb it. The result is a growing delivery gap. More code, but less software reaching production. In this executive roundtable, Thoughtworks and CircleCI unpack new data from the 2026 State of Software Delivery report and discuss why platform engineering, validation systems, and modern delivery practices are essential for turning AI acceleration into real business outcomes.

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2006 | 2:30 - 4:30 pm