Melbourne, Australia – 9 April 2021 - Thoughtworks, a global software consultancy has today announced that Perth-based Principal Consultant, Diana Adorno has been named a finalist in the design category of the 2021 Women Leading Tech Awards in Australia.

The Women Leading Tech Awards, by B&T in partnership with Google, aims to recognise extraordinary female tech talent and to shine a light on the current inequalities in the Australian tech industry, where women only make up 20% of total ICT professionals.

A product designer and researcher with over 30 years’ experience, Diana held the role of Thoughtworks’ head of design and spent the last two years improving Thoughtworks’ internal systems (a forgotten area of design in many organisations) and the user experience of Thoughtworkers. Despite the challenges of a complex technical landscape, many delivery teams and a large user group, Diana succeeded by applying a service design, applied psychology and data-driven approach - while not introducing any unnecessary stress and anxiety. She has now turned that approach onto the challenge of Information Security for Thoughtworks and its clients.

In 2020, when Australians faced the challenge of having to quickly transition to working from home due to the pandemic, Diana applied her experience working with global teams to run workshops, develop new methods and provide guidance to consultants and teams to do remote product design and research.



Diana has been part of Women in Technology, Western Australia (WITWA) for more than 10 years. WITWA is a leading advocate for women in technology in WA. WITWA has influenced WA government policy, helped women back into the workforce and into technology-related careers, influenced employers and young women by showcasing hundreds of role models, events and inspired high school children through the tech trails programme. Currently she provides mentorship for young women and is part of the Diversity and Inclusion subcommittee for WITWA.

Speaking of the award, Diana said “I am delighted and honoured to be named a finalist in the Women Leading Tech Awards Design category, which is an important way to recognise and spotlight the contributions of women in the tech industry.”

According to Kristan Vingrys, managing director of Thoughtworks Australia, “Diana is always learning and evolving, and brings that knowledge to her team to boost everyone around her. We are all extremely fortunate to work alongside Diana and are particularly thankful for the work she does to foster persity in our industry.”



