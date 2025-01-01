Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Finding your modernization North Star

Tech Horizons executive webinar series
Discover the strategic approaches organizations should adopt to navigate their unique modernization journeys.

 

In this webinar, our panel of modernization experts explore the critical questions business leaders must ask to align IT objectives with strategic goals. Learn how to craft and communicate a comprehensive vision to stakeholders, and explore strategies for staying focused on achieving desired outcomes amidst competing priorities.

 

Attendees will take away:

  • The essential questions to ask when starting modernization initiatives, ensuring a robust business case that drives success.
  • Proven strategies for balancing offensive benefits like growth and innovation with defensive benefits such as cost reduction and compliance.

Speakers

Camilla Crispim

Principal Consultant Engineer, EMPC Lead, LATAM, Thoughtworks

Dave Orwick

Migration & Modernization Partner Leader, Americas, Amazon Web Services

Paul Curtis

Director of easyJet Holidays Technology and Group Digital Engineering 

Shodhan Sheth

Head of Enterprise Modernization, Platforms & Cloud Lead, Europe, Thoughtworks

Tom Coggrave

Principal Consultant, Thoughtworks (Moderator)

