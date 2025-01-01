Cloud’s transformation power is undeniable, but could it cost you and the planet a fortune?
Flexible, agile, scalable, and environmentally friendly? Maybe…
Every workload you move to the cloud uses energy - some much more than others - and it’s likely that you’re consuming more energy than necessary. On top of environmental implications, your business could see cloud costs balloon if you don’t pay attention to or precisely forecast your cloud needs. Today’s customers, employees, and investors expect more when it comes to an organization’s sustainability commitments.
Thoughtworks green cloud team partners with tech and IT organizations to reduce cloud spend and carbon emissions. Our open source solution, Cloud Carbon Footprint, provides the visibility and tooling to measure and monitor cloud usage data, and helps teams produce cost-savings and sustainability metrics that can be shared with stakeholders. We also enable development teams to build and run new best practices in green cloud optimization techniques so the organization can continue to progress along a sustainable cloud journey.
Download our Cloud Carbon Footprint brochure.
What is green cloud optimization?
Code + data = energy = carbon emissions.
It’s not just a matter of choosing the most efficient or renewable cloud provider. There is a lot IT and tech organizations can do to reduce their resource and energy consumption throughout the development lifecycle.
A green cloud strategy takes into account design, operational and energy consumption considerations, for both physical infrastructure and the virtual software systems that run on it.
Thoughtworks green cloud approach
Thoughtworks uses Cloud Carbon Footprint to set a baseline for your emissions and identify areas to focus on that will provide the highest return on investment. Leveraging years of cloud optimization experience, we’ll provide recommendations for ways to reconfigure, optimize or re-architect your use of the cloud as well as audit your SaaS (and platform/infrastructure as a service) use to suggest greener alternatives or greener ways of using those providers.
Once we’ve outlined a strategy, Thoughtworks partners with you to execute these recommendations and monitor your carbon and cost reduction as we progress.
Resources
Stay in the loop
Subscribe here to stay up to date with our latest green cloud and cleantech content releases