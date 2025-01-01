What is it?





﻿Machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence, where computer algorithms will identify patterns in the data and apply those patterns to make predictions.





It is widely used today, and is at the heart of things like Netflix’s recommendation engine, Tesla’s self-driving car and speech to text applications.





The explosion of interest in machine learning resulted from the ready availability of large data sets which can be used to train models and the emergence of cloud computing, which has made access to vast amounts of computing power on-demand.





One area of machine learning that has proven popular recently is deep learning — an approach that uses significant compute power to build so-called neural networks, which act almost like a brain.