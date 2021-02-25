Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Infrastructure as CodeSecond edition
Authors: Kief Morris

Equipando a los tecnólogos con el conocimiento necesario para gestionar infraestructuras dinámicas.

 

Cuando Kief Morris escribió la primera edición de "Infrastructure as Code", las ideas eran relativamente nuevas. Desde entonces, las herramientas, prácticas y patrones han madurado. Esta versión actualizada te brinda una guía práctica para gestionar de manera efectiva la infraestructura dinámica en la nube.

¿Te gustaría leer un fragmento?

 

Aquí tienes un capítulo del libro para que lo explores antes de comprarlo.

 

Esperamos que lo disfrutes.

 

[Podcast] Exploring infrastructure as code

Anfitrión del podcast Rebecca Parsons and Neal Ford | Invitado del podcast Kief Morris
February 25, 2021 | 34 min 35 sec
Breve resumen

Our team catches up with Kief Morris to hear about the release of his updated book on infrastructure as code. They explore how tools, practices and patterns from software engineering can be applied to managing infrastructure — and how IaC has evolved in the years since Kief wrote the first volume.

Infrastructure as product

Infrastructure as product

﻿Comoditizando la nube a través de la ingeniería de plataformas

 

En las instalaciones, la infraestructura no es el problema, nuestra forma de gestionar la infraestructura sí lo es. Descubre cómo implementar un enfoque de ingeniería robusto que respalde el siempre cambiante mundo de la infraestructura de software desde este libro electrónico escrito por Max Griffiths, Principal Infrastructure Consultant, Thoughtworks Reino Unido.

Webinar

Mira a Kief en una conversación con Thao Dang, Principal Consultant, Thoughtworks Singapur — hablando sobre los matices del libro.

Uno de los libros más útiles y prácticos que he leído en mucho tiempo: ofrece una excelente introducción a todos los aspectos de la Infraestructura como Código y también a los elementos más detallados, una visión de los patrones clave, antipatrones y tendencias, desde la arquitectura hasta la organización del código, la configuración de la canalización hasta el entorno y las pruebas.
Thao Dang
Principal Consultant, Thoughtworks Singapur

Nuestra WebConf de Infraestructura permite a los tecnólogos interesados en DevOps escuchar y hacer preguntas a nuestros oradores y especialistas en infraestructura en Thoughtworks. Con esta serie de eventos, buscamos crear una conversación abierta sobre el estado de la infraestructura.

Mira la grabación del webinar sobre cómo las organizaciones pueden aprovechar al máximo "Infrastructure as Code" con Kief Morris, Global Lead for Infrastructure Engineering y autor internacional, y Inny So, Lead Infrastructure Consultant.

About author Kief Morris

Kief Morris

Global Lead for Infrastructure Engineering

 

Kief Morris es Global Lead for Infrastructure Engineering en Thoughtworks. Impulsa conversaciones sobre cómo la tecnología en la nube y la infraestructura pueden ser utilizadas para ayudar a los equipos a ofrecer valor de manera más rápida y confiable. Originario de Tennessee, Kief tiene su base en la oficina de Thoughtworks en Londres.

Explora el último volumen del Radar Tecnológico

